Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness will be taking a leave of absence to attend to the health of his wife Judy.

Associate coach Scott Arniel will serve as the interim head coach of the Jets in Bowness' absence.

"Sunday evening, Judy Bowness, wife of Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness suffered a seizure and is currently in hospital undergoing further testing," the team wrote in a release.

"As a result, Rick is taking a leave of absence from the hockey club. Associate coach Scott Arniel is serving as the interim head coach until Rick returns to the team. We ask everyone to respect the family's privacy at this time."

The Jets have started the season 2-3-0 in their second season under Bowness. The team went 46-33-3 last season, falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs.

Winnipeg will host the St. Louis Blues (2-1-1) on Tuesday night.