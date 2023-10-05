Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness told reporters that defenceman Ville Heinola suffered a left leg injury that he described as "not short-term."

"It's not good... it's not a short-term injury," Bowness said after Winnipeg's 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators Wednesday night.

#NHLJets Bowness on Heinola’s left leg injury: “It’s not good… it’s not a short-term injury.” The team will have more information Friday after further examination. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) October 6, 2023

He added the Jets will have more information on Friday after Heinola is more closely examined.

The 22-year-old blueliner was hurt in the first period after colliding with Ottawa's Erik Brannstrom while battling for a loose puck in the corner. He struggled to get up and required help to leave the playing surface and get down the tunnel.

He was officially ruled out for the night at the end of the opening period, playing 3:22 before departing.

The Honkajoki, Finland native is set to enter his fifth season with the Jets since being selected No. 20 overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. He played in 10 NHL games last season, recording one assist. He also had four goals and 37 points in 48 AHL games last season with the Manitoba Moose.