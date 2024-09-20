The Columbus Blue Jackets have named Rick Nash the director of hockey operations for the club, general manager Don Waddell announced on Friday.

“Rick Nash is an extremely bright guy who has become an important part of our hockey operations leadership group,” said Waddell in a team release. “He is very passionate about the Columbus Blue Jackets and this community and has been a great resource for me since I arrived here in late-May. Rick made a significant impact on this organization as a player and will continue to do so in his role as director of hockey operations.”

Nash will be involved in all aspects of the team's hockey operations department and will continue to oversee the development and advancement of players throughout the organization. Nash was named special assistant to the general manager of the Blue Jackets in 2019 and was promoted to the club's director of player development in 2021.

The team also announced that Zach Abdou has been hired as senior manager of hockey operations and Basil McRae will serve as director of pro scouting.

The Brampton, Ont., native was selected by the Blue Jackets with the first overall pick in the 2002 NHL Draft. He registered 437 goals and 368 assists for 805 points in 1,060 career games with the Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, and Boston Bruins. He is the Blue Jackets' franchise leader in goals (289), assists (258), and points (547). Nash served as the club's captain from 2002-12.