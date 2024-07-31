Canada will add more head coaching experience to their bench at the 4 Nations Face-Off as Rick Tocchet, Bruce Cassidy, Peter DeBoer, and Misha Donskov were named assistants on Wednesday.

They will join Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who was named head coach of Canada's team in June.

“I am excited to welcome Bruce, Peter, Misha, Rick and James [Emery] to the coaching staff for the 4 Nations Face-Off, as this is a highly-skilled group of coaches that bring impressive accolades and experience at all levels of the game,” Cooper said in a statement. “I know our players will greatly benefit from this world-class coaching staff, and I look forward to working alongside all five and representing Canada in international competition in February.”

Tocchet just completed his second year as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, leading them to a 50-23-9 to win the Pacific Division. The Canucks saw a 26-point improvement from last season, and he won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year in 2024.

DeBoer and Donskov helped lead the Dallas Stars to a Central Division title after their team went 52-31-9 in the regular season and made the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. They made their second straight appearance in the Western Conference Final before losing to the Edmonton Oilers in six games.

Cassidy finished his second season with the Vegas Golden Knights and helped lead the team to a Stanley Cup in 2023. The 59-year-old previously served as head coach of the Boston Bruins for five seasons and helped lead the team to a Stanley Cup appearance in 2019 and won the Jack Adams Award in 2020.