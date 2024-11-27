Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen posted a 32-save shutout in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Boston Bruins.

Signed late in the off-season to help the gap with Thatcher Demko sidelined, Lankinen improved his record to 10-3-2 this season with the win and earned significant praise from head coach Rick Tocchet.

“[Lankinen] was, you know, First, Second and Third Star,” Tocchet said. “He was very good tonight. Saw the puck extremely well. … They’re tough saves he made tonight, really tough.”

The 29-year-old Finn has been a steadying presence for the Canucks this season, owning a .909 save percentage and a 2.56 goals-against average.

Arturs Silovs, who had been expected to take on the No. 1 role in Demko's absence, has started the season 1-3-1 with a .857 save percentage and a 3.91 GAA.

“I give a lot of credit to the guys in front of me,” Lankinen said after Tuesday's win. “I think that’s been a part of the game that we’ve been kind of working on, making sure we stay committed, and I think that’s what we showed tonight. Everybody was putting their body on the line, and best case happens, and we win the game.”

Signed on a one-year, $875,000 contract, Lankinen has continued at his pace from last season, when he went 11-6-0 with the Nashville Predators, posting a .908 save percentage and a 2.82 GAA. For his career, he has 55-46-14 record with a .905 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA.

Vancouver could face a tough roster decision in goal once Demko returns from the knee injury that has sidelined him since the playoffs in the spring. Demko has resumed practising with the Canucks earlier this month and said last week he has "a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel" in his recovery.

“He's playing very well," Tocchet added of Lankinen Tuesday. "He's been great for us. So, he's going to continue to play for us. ... he's not going to sit on the bench, I'm nuts if I sit him on the bench.

"He's been terrific, lives for the moment, game to game, which is what I love about him.”

The Canucks improved to 11-6-3 with the win over the Bruins, which was their eighth straight win on the road. The team currently sits third in the Pacific Division, five points back of the first-place Vegas Golden Knights with two games in hand.