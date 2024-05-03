Rick Tocchet is still undecided on who will be in net as the Vancouver Canucks look to eliminate the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of their opening-round series, he said on Friday morning.

Per The Athletic's Thomas Drance, Tocchet also said that the team hasn't "played their best" game of hockey to this point in the series, but are in a strong position up 3-1 in the series.

Thatcher Demko, who was named a Vezina Trophy finalist earlier this week, was injured in the first game of the series, a 4-2 win for the Canucks. Tocchet confirmed that Demko skated on Friday and is "generally progressing" in a return from a knee injury, but did not take part in any "invasive drills."

The injury is expected to keep the 28-year-old out of the lineup for at least the entire first-round series.

In his place, Casey DeSmith started Games 2 and 3, while Arturs Silovs got the start in Games 4 and 5. DeSmith was injured on a hit by Predators forward Michael McCarron in Game 3, which drew a fine, but forced the Canucks to make another move in net.

Both DeSmith and Silovs participated in morning skate on Friday.

Vancouver battles the Predators in Game 6 on Friday night in Nashville. The road team has won each of the last four games of the series.