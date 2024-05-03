Vancouver Canucks’ Rick Tocchet, Nashville Predators' Andrew Brunette, and Winnipeg Jets’ Rick Bowness were named the finalists for the Jack Adams Award on Friday, given annually to the ‘NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success.’

Tocchet guided the Canucks to a 50-23-9 record this season, winning a Pacific Division title for the first time in franchise history and the first division title since winning the Northwest in 2012-13. This was the 60-year-old’s first full season behind the Canucks’ bench after he took over midway through the 2022-23 season following the firing of Bruce Boudreau. Tocchet is a first time Jack Adams finalist.

"He pushes you to be your best every day," Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers said. "You could be going through a very good stretch, and he'll come talk to you about something he sees that he thinks you or the team can do better. That accountability really sets the standard for each guy and the group, and I think it pushes everyone to be their best every game. It doesn't allow you to relax, and I think that's good for us."

Vancouver finished with 109 points, a 26-point improvement over 2022-23 when it missed the playoffs for the third straight season.

Bowness, in his second season behind the Jets bench, led a 15-point improvement over 2022-23 as the team finished second in the Central Division (52-24-6) with 110 points. The Jets lost their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche in five games. Bowness is a first time Jack Adams finalist and first finalist for the Jets/Thrashers franchise.

Brunette led the Preds to a 47-30-5 record and a fourth place finish in the Central division. At 99 points, it was their best finish since finishing with 100 in 2018-19. Brunette was also a finalist for the award last season.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery won the Jack Adams Award last season.