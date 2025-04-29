Rick Tocchet will not return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, the team confirmed on Monday.

The 61-year-old Tocchet just completed the final season of a three-year contract. The Canucks owned a club option for 2025-26, but the team announced last week that it chose to not to exercise it.

“After a very long and thorough process, unfortunately Rick has decided to leave the Vancouver Canucks,” team president Jim Rutherford said in a release. “This is very disappointing news, but we respect Rick’s decision to move to a new chapter in his hockey career. We did everything in our power to keep him, but at the end of the day Rick felt he needed a change. He is a good friend, a good coach, and we can’t thank him enough for all he did for our organization. Toc is a stand-up guy, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

The Canucks finished fifth in the Pacific Division on 90 points, missing the playoffs by six points.

A native of Toronto, Tocchet finishes his three-year tenure with the team with a record of 108-65-27 (.608).

“I'm choosing to move on from the Vancouver Canucks,” Tocchet said in a statement. “Family is a priority, and with my contract lapsing, this becomes the opportune time. While I don't know where I'm headed, or exactly how this will play out for me over the near term, I feel like this is the right time for me to explore other opportunities in and around hockey.

Tocchet won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 2023-2024, leading the Canucks to a Pacific Division title and a 50-23-9 record.

Prior to joining the Canucks, Tocchet spent two seasons as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning (2008 to 2010) and four seasons with the Arizona Coyotes (2017 to 2021). For his career, Tocchet is 286-265-87 (.516) behind an NHL bench.

As a player, Tocchet appeared in 1,144 games over 18 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and Coyotes from 1984 to 2002. A three-time All-Star, Tocchet notched 440 goals and 512 assists. He won a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 1992.

Internationally, Tocchet won a pair of Canada Cups with Canada in 1987 and 1991.

The Canucks have made the postseason just five times in the 14 seasons since reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in 2011.