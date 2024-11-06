The Ottawa Senators dropped to 1-5-0 on the road this season with Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The Senators have been dominant at home with a 5-1-0 record, but sit at .500 due to their inability to find points away from the Canadian Tire Centre.

“It was a 2-1 game headed into the third and I didn't think we played our best, but we were still in the game,” Senators forward Josh Norris said after Tuesday's loss, per NHL.com. “Give up two quick ones and it’s 4-1 and we’re chasing the game.

"We haven't been great on the road, and we’ve got to find a way to start winning some games on the road.”

Tuesday's game got away from the Senators early in the third period as Bowen Byram and Tage Thompson scored goals just 16 seconds apart in the opening minute of the final frame to put Buffalo up 4-1. Ottawa outshot the Sabres 38-34, but went zero for three on the power play in the loss.

“They deserved to win,” Senators coach Travis Green said of the Sabres. “They played better than us, special teams. We lost a special team battle. I thought we weren't strong enough on the puck in certain moments of the game. Sometimes you get what you deserve, and we got it. We got what we deserved tonight.”

The Senators have been outscored 22-15 on the road this season, compared to outscoring their opponents 28-16 on home ice.

The team will return the comforts of home for Thursday's game against the New York Islanders before facing Atlantic rivals in the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs in their following two games on the road.