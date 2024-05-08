Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Brett Pesce has yet to skate since sustaining a lower-body injury in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and remains out indefinitely, head coach Rod Brind'Amour said via Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer.

Pesce's status for Carolina's second round series against the New York Rangers is up in the air. He did not make the trip to New York for Games 1 and 2.

Pesce has not played since April 22 after being injured in a game against the New York Islanders, missing the rest of the opening round. He had one assist in the two games he played that series.

The 29-year-old appeared in 70 games during the regular season for Carolina, scoring three goals and adding 10 assists for 13 points.

The Tarrytown, N.Y., native is in his ninth season with the Canes since being selected in the third round (No. 66 overall) in 2013.

Carolina trails the Rangers 2-0 in their second-round series and will host Game 3 Thursday evening.