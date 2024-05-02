With speculation swirling around his future with the Carolina Hurricanes, head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday he's expecting to stay put.

Brind'Amour told members of the media that he had a "great conversation" with general manager Don Waddell on Wednesday and feels "really good" the two sides can complete a deal in the near future.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Wednesday that a deal seemed close recently, but that offer is believed to have been pulled. He added that Brind'Amour "wants to stay, but may have to test the market if an agreement can’t be reached."

Brind'Amour's contract is set to expire after this season, adding an extra narrative as the team's playoff run continues with the New York Rangers on tap in the second round.

Wadell weighed in on the situation during a media availability on Wednesday, doing his best to quiet any rumours.

"Rod wants to be a Hurricane for life... There’s going to be a solution here very quickly," Wadell said.

After missing the playoffs in nine straight seasons prior to hiring Brind’Amour in 2018, the Hurricanes have reached the postseason in each of the past six years.

A Stanley Cup winner with the Hurricanes as a player in 2006, Brind’Amour has guided Carolina to the Eastern Conference Final twice in his six seasons behind the bench, exiting in the first round just once.

The Hurricanes topped the 50-win mark for the third straight season this year and dispatched the New York Islanders in five games, posting a 6-3 win on Tuesday to complete their first-round series.

The 53-year-old head coach won the Jack Adams Award in 2021.