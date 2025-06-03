Rod Brind'Amour plans to return to the handshake line following playoff series moving forward, the Carolina Hurricanes head coach told reporters on Tuesday.

Brind'Amour skipped the custom after the Hurricanes were eliminated from the playoffs last week at the request of Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice.

While Brind'Amour honoured the request following the Eastern Conference Final, he does not intend to follow Maurice's vision moving forward.

"I've had some pretty impactful moments in that line as a coach going through it," Brind'Amour said. "It meant something to me."

Maurice has stressed throughout these playoffs that he believes the handshake line should be for players only and expressed that belief to Brind'Amour as the two coaches shook hands in front of the benches.

“I don't believe that the coaches should shake players' hands at the end,” Maurice said after his team advanced to their third straight Stanley Cup Final. “There's this long list of people in suits and track suits. We had like 400 people on the ice. They're all really important to our group. But not one of them was in the game.”

Maurice also thanked Brind'Amour for taking a risk in agreeing with him to allow it to be players only.

“There's something for me visually, with the camera on just the men who played, blocked shots, fought for each other, it's end of one's season, it's excitement for the other,” Maurice said. “The last thing that a player on the Carolina Hurricanes deserves is 50 more guys in suits, they have no idea who they are and that's not a negative. There's something really kind of beautiful about just the camera on those men who played shaking hands. And we should respect that.”