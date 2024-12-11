Nashville Predators all-star defenceman Roman Josi did not play the final two periods of Tuesday's loss against the Calgary Flames due to a lower-body injury.

The team did not provide an update on his status after the game.

The 34-year-old captain of the Predators has seven goals and 16 assists over 29 games in 2024-25, his 14th season in Nashville.

Josi was averaging 25:40 of ice time coming into the game, ranked second in the NHL behind Chicago Blackhawks blueliner Seth Jones.

This is just the latest bad news for the Predators as the loss to the Flames was their eighth in a row. The setback dropped their overall record to 7-16-6, tied for worst in the NHL with Chicago.

The Swiss native is a four-time All-Star and won the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league's top defenceman in 2020.

Josi is in the fifth season of an eight-year, $72.472 million contract, featuring an average annual of $9.059 million.