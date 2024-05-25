Dallas Stars top-line centre Roope Hintz and Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique are both expected to take part in warm-ups Saturday ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference final.

Hintz hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury in Game 4 of the Stars' second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

Henrique has been dealing with suspected ankle injury since Game 5 of the Oilers' first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Kings.

He tried to play in Game 2 of Edmonton's second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks, but has been sidelined ever since.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Henrique, who stayed out late with the projected scratches after the team's morning skate, would take warm-up before a final decision is made on his status. He has a goal and an assist in six playoff games this spring.

Hintz, meanwhile, has two goals and four assists in 11 playoff games this spring.

"He's not (Edmonton captain Connor) McDavid, but what would they be if they took their first line centre out?" DeBoer said Saturday morning. "Or what would the Rangers be if you took Mika Zibanejad out of the lineup?

"He's big, he skates well, he's a 200-foot player, he's one of our best defensive players, one of our best penalty killers, creates offence."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2024.