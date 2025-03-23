CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Donato scored twice, Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-4 on Sunday.

Donato collected his 24th and 25th goals of the season, beating Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov on slot deflections in the second and third periods to extend his career-high in goal scoring.

Bedard’s wrist shot with 1:48 left in the first period was his 20th goal of the season, and tied the game 3-3 after goals by Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim and Bobby Brink had erased Chicago’s early 2-1 lead.

Jamie Drysdale and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia.

Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight stopped 24 shots and snapped a four-game personal losing streak.

Fedotov, pulled after allowing two goals on his first three shots Saturday in Dallas, went the distance and stopped 22 shots.

Takeaways

The stumbling Flyers lost their fifth straight game (0-4-1), allowing seven goals for the fourth time this season. They’re 1-9-1 in the last 11 games.

The Blackhawks snapped a seven-game losing streak (0-6-1) in which they hadn’t scored more than twice in any game.

Key moment

Chicago goals from the slot by Tyler Bertuzzi and Donato in the first seven minutes of the second period snapped a 3-3 tie. The Blackhawks outscored the Flyers 4-1 in the last 40 minutes.

Key stat

The seven goals scored by the Blackhawks is their high for the season. They had scored six on three previous occasions.

Up next

The Flyers wrap up their road trip Tuesday in Toronto. The Blackhawks host New Jersey on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL