Former NHL all-star Ryan Getzlaf is joining the NHL Department of Player Safety, NHL senior vice president of player safety George Parros announced on Wednesday.

Getzlaf, 39. played 17 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, recording 282 goals and 1,019 points in 1,157 career games and helped lead the team to a Stanley Cup title in 2007.

The 6-foot-4 centre is all over the Ducks' record book, leading the team in games played (1,157), assists (737), points (1,019), and is fourth in team history with 282 goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan as the newest member of our department," Parros said in a statement. "His accomplishments on the ice speak for themselves: he won at every level and was widely respected for being a hard-nosed and highly-skilled Player and effective leader. From his rookie NHL season in 2005 until his recent retirement, he lived and played through many of the changes our game has seen, which will provide our group with unique and valuable perspective moving forward.”

Getzlaf had been serving as the Ducks player development coordinator since his retirement in 2023.

The Regina, Sask., native also represented Canada twice at the Winter Olympic Games, taking home a gold medal in 2010 and 2014. He also won a silver medal at the 2008 World Championship and led Canada to victory at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.