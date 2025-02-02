Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been offered an in-person hearing for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stützle Saturday night, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday.

The date and time of the hearing have yet to be determined. By offering Hartman an in-person hearing, the league may suspend the 30-year-old winger for six games or more.

At the end of the second period, Hartman lined up against Stützle on a face-off. After the puck was dropped, Hartman leaped onto a bent over Stützle and drove him down face-first onto the ice. The Sens centre was bleeding from a cut above his eyebrow as the teams skated off the ice. The hostilities were a continuation of an earlier incident in the period, in which Stützle was given a two-minute minor for slashing against Hartman.

Hartman was handed a match penalty for attempting to injure on the play. In all likelihood, Hartman will be suspended for the fifth time in his career.

Stützle had a goal and two assists in 18:19 of action as the Senators went on to win 6-0. Hartman had three shots on goal in 8:25 before he was ejected.

Stützle has 17 goals and 35 assists for 52 points in 52 games so far this season. Hartman has seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 48 games.