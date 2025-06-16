Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was not on the ice at Edmonton Oilers practice on Monday, while Stuart Skinner was in what was the starters net last time the team skated in Florida, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday with the Panthers leading the series 3-2, one win away from clinching back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Nugent-Hopkins has been fighting through injury in the Stanley Cup Final but played 19:58 in the team's 5-2 Game 5 loss. Vasily Podkolzin skated on the top line with Connor McDavid and Connor Brown in Nugent-Hopkins' absence.

The former first-overall pick has six goals and 20 points in 21 playoff games this season.

Skinner did not start Saturday's Game 5 loss after he was pulled in both his past two starts, first late in the third period of the Oilers' 6-1 loss in Game 3, and then again after allowing three goals on 17 shots in the first period of Game 4. Skinner has a 2.99 goals-against average, .891 save percentage, and three shutouts in 14 playoff starts this season.

Calvin Pickard got the start in Game 5, his first of the Stanley Cup Final, and allowed four goals on 18 shots. He is now 7-1 this postseason with a 2.85 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage in 10 games (seven starts).