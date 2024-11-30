SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 1:18 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-3 on Friday night.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each tallied a goal and an assist, and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers. Calvin Pickard stopped 28 shots.

Alexander Kerfoot and Logan Cooley scored in the first period for Utah, and Lawson Crouse tied the score in the third period. Karel Vejmelka had 28 saves.

Edmonton fell behind 2-0 late in the first before scoring three straight goals to take the lead. Podkolzin blasted the puck from 30 feet out to put Edmonton on board midway through the second, before Draisaitl and McDavid scored on power play goals 2 1/2 minutes apart to put the Oilers up 3-2 with 3:38 remaining in the middle period.

Crouse tied it for Utah at 3:42 of the third after snapping the puck over Pickard’s shoulder.

Takeaways

Oilers: Edmonton didn’t create a ton of scoring chances before the third period, but the Oilers were efficient in finding the right spots to attack during a pivotal second.

Utah: After struggling to stop two second-period power plays, Utah came through with a pivotal penalty kill in the final three minutes of regulation to force overtime.

Key moment

Edmonton’s offense recovered from a sluggish start late in the second when Draisaitl and McDavid both scored on power plays.

Key stat

The Oilers generated three goals off a total of seven shots on goal in the second period.

Up Next

Edmonton visits Colorado on Saturday to continue a three-game trip, and Utah visits Vegas.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl