EDMONTON - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers won their second game in a row, knocking off the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday.

Jeff Skinner also scored for the Oilers (31-15-3), who have won 10 of their last 13 games and moved into first place in the Pacific Division, one point up on the idle Vegas Golden Knights.

Edmonton is also second in the Western Conference, four points back of Winnipeg.

The Oilers remained without star forward Connor McDavid, serving the final game of a three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver’s Conor Garland a week ago.

Alex Tuch and Jiri Kulich replied for the Sabres (18-26-5), who have lost four of their last five contests.

Stuart Skinner stood tall in net for the Oilers, making 39 stops, while James Reimer recorded 31 saves in the loss for the Sabres.

Takeaways

Sabres: Reimer was making his first start for the Sabres since Jan. 4. He came into the game with a 1-5-1 record this season. Two of those losses were with the Ducks, who briefly claimed him on waivers from Buffalo in October before the Sabres reclaimed him in November.

Oilers: Forward Leon Draisaitl was held pointless, ending a couple of streaks. His overall points streak ended at eight games, and his home points streak was halted at 17 games. Draisaitl missed a wide-open net with Reimer pulled in the final minute.

Key moment

The Oilers took their first lead of the game nine minutes into the third period as Darnell Nurse made a nice feed across the zone to a hard-charging Nugent-Hopkins, who went up high glove-side for his 15th of the season.

Buffalo appeared to tie the game up with 3:43 to play, but it was determined Kulich kicked the puck into the net.

Key stat

Mattias Ekholm, who had an assist on the tying goal, has been an incredible addition to the Oilers blue line since coming over in a trade on Feb. 28, 2023. Since then, he has gone an NHL-best plus-90 for the Oilers.

Up next

Sabres: Return to Buffalo to host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Oilers: Remain at home to face the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.