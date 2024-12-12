DALLAS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored two of three Nashville goals within a three-minute span midway through the second period as the Predators snapped an eight-game losing streak that tied a franchise record and beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Thursday night.

O’Reilly also assisted on Zachary L’Heureux’s empty-net goal. Tommy Novak scored for the Predators, whose eight wins this season are the fewest in the NHL.

Justus Annunen made 37 saves for his first win in two starts with Nashville after being acquired Nov. 30 from the Colorado Avalanche.

Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel scored in his NHL debut for Dallas, which had a four-game home winning streak snapped. Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots, losing at American Airlines Center for the first time in 11 starts this season.

O’Reilly has scored in three of his last five games. He missed Nashville’s previous three games with a lower-body injury.

The Predators had two goals disallowed following Stars challenges, in the first period for offside and in the third period for goaltender interference.

Nashville rookie defenseman Adam Wilsby had an assist for his first NHL point.

Takeaways

Predators: They came up big on defense despite veteran blueliner Roman Josi, the team's captain and leading scorer, missing his first game since March 19, 2023. Josi is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Stars: Their two losses in 13 home games are to the last-place teams in the Central and Pacific Divisions (Nashville and Anaheim).

Key moment

Jonathan Marchessault won a puck battle from Nils Lundkvist behind the Dallas net and fed O’Reilly at the crease to break a scoreless tie.

Key stat

The Predators are 5-1-1 when leading after two periods.

Up next

Predators: Play at Colorado on Saturday night.

Stars: Host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night in the third game of a six-game homestand that marks their longest of the season.

___

