The New York Rangers announced the additions of former NHL forwards Ryan Clowe and Blake Wheeler to their front office on Monday.

Clowe was named assistant general manager one day after resigning from the same role with the San Jose Sharks.

Wheeler, who retired earlier this off-season, a hockey operations advisor.

Clowe announced Sunday he has stepped down as Sharks assistant general manager. He was named to that position last summer after spending three years with the Rangers as senior advisor and hockey operations advisor to general manager Chris Drury.

“Recently, I had to make the extremely difficult decision to resign from my position as assistant general manager with the San Jose Sharks,” Clowe said in a statement. “I truly loved being back in San Jose and working with Mike Grier and his entire team but at this point, this decision is in the best interest of my family.

“The franchise has an exciting future ahead and is set up to be successful for a long period of time, and I am grateful to (Sharks’ General Manager Mike Grier) and (Sharks’ President) Jonathan Becher for giving me the opportunity to return to San Jose.”

Having last played during the 2014-15 season, Clowe was named an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils in 2016 and spent two years in that role. He then was named head coach of the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers in 2018, but stepped down to medical reasons during his first season behind the bench.

Clowe spent 11 seasons in the NHL where he recorded 112 goals and 197 assists in 491 games.