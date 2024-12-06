With his team sitting under the .500 mark and out of a playoff spot, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told the media on Friday that Buffalo is "not a destination city" at the moment.

"We're not a destination city right now where you're going to be able to go out and get UFAs who are key guys," Adams said during a media availability. "I just don't think that's the way to build a sustainable winner."

Adams, 50, was named Sabres' general manager ahead of the 2020-21 season and has a total record of 139-155-34 in his role.

Adams has been able to re-sign some of Buffalo's core players in recent years, including defencemen Owen Power and Rasmus Dahlin, goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and forward Tage Thompson, but has been unable to convince any elite level unrestricted free agents to sign with the Sabres.

According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Sabres are one of the teams interested in New York Rangers defenceman and captain Jacob Trouba, who is reportedly on the verge of being moved out of the Big Apple either via trade or by waivers.

Losers of five straight games, the Sabres sit fifth in the Atlantic Division with a 11-12-3 record, six points behind the Boston Bruins for third place.

Buffalo has recorded 90 or more points just once in the past 13 years and haven't made the playoffs since the 2010-11 campaign.

The Sabres welcome the Utah Hockey Club for a Saturday matinee in their next game action.