The Buffalo Sabres placed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers on Monday.

Aube-Kubel, 28, has a goal and two points in 19 games with the Sabres this season.

The 6-foot winger joined the Sabres on a one-year, $1.5 million deal in the off-season.

Drafted 48th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2014, Aube-Kubel has 32 goals and 80 points in 301 career games split between the Flyers, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals, and Sabres.

Aube-Kubel appeared in 14 playoff games for the Avalanche in 2022, helping them win their first Stanley Cup since 2001.