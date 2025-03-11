Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin sounded off Tuesday on a report that he told general manager Kevyn Adams he would request a trade if the team does not improve.

Dahlin confirmed he met with Adams about the plan for the future of the franchise, but added that at no point did he say he wants to leave Buffalo.

"I don’t know what he’s talking about," Dahlin said of the claim from Paul Bissonnette on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. "I have never said I want out of here. I'm not happy with where we're at, I don’t want to lose. We have to get better. I've never said I want out of here; I thought that was pretty clear...

"That bugs me, actually. I get pissed off by that. I haven't even mentioned the word ‘leave’ That's just how it is."

Dahlin is in his first season as captain of the Sabres, after being given the "C" in September. He is signed through the 2031-32 season at a cap hit of $11 million on an eight-year extension signed in 2023.

The 24-year-old defenceman, who was selected first overall in 2018, is in his seventh season with the Sabres, but has yet to make the playoffs with the team. He has 11 goals and 51 points in 55 games with Buffalo this season after hitting the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career last season.

The Sabres sit last in the Eastern Conference this season with a 25-32-6 record.

Buffalo last made the playoffs in 2011 and last won a playoff series in 2007, when the team reached the Eastern Conference Final.