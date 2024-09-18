Sabres to name captain ahead of season opener in Europe

The Buffalo Sabres will name a captain next month as their season opens in Europe, general manager Kevyn Adams said Wednesday.

The Sabres have been without a captain since trading Kyle Okposo to the Florida Panthers ahead of the trade deadline last season. Okposo had worn the "C" since 2022.

Buffalo will get an early start on the regular season as they take on the New Jersey Devils in two games in Prague on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. The team will also close out their preseason with a game in Germany against Red Bull Munich on Sept. 27.

The new captain will become the 21st full-time captain in franchise history. Jack Eichel wore the "C" from 2018-2021 before Okposo.

Rasmus Dahlin has held the role of alternate captain with the Sabres since 2022-23, while Alex Tuch moved into the role last season.