Salavat Yulaev part ways with Leivo after record-setting KHL season

After setting the KHL record for goals in a season in 2024-25, Josh Leivo is a free agent.

The league announced Wednesday that Salavat Yulaev have parted ways with Leivo, who was named KHL MVP in May.

The 32-year-old winger scored a record 49 goals and led the league with 80 points in 62 games last season, adding two goals and 15 points in 14 playoff games.

Leivo topped Sergei Mozyakin's record of 48 goals in a campaign which had stood since 2016-17.

Leivo was set to enter his third season with Salavat Yulayev this fall, having signed a two-year extension in February. He posted 15 goals in 40 games with the club in 2023-24, his first in the KHL.

A third-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2011 draft, Leivo had two career 20-goal campaigns in the AHL. He posted 22 goals in 54 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22, adding 15 goals in 18 playoff games en route to being named Calder Cup MVP.

In 265 career NHL games, the Innisfil, Ont. native has 42 goals and 93 points with the Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes and St. Louis Blues.