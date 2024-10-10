Calgary Flames forward Anthony Mantha couldn’t have asked for a more memorable debut with his new club.

The 30-year-old had a Gordie Howe hat trick (a goal, an assist, and a fight) in the Flames’ season-opening 6-5 overtime win in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Mantha joined the Flames on a one-year, $3.5 million deal after he spent last season with the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights.

“You count your hat tricks and you count your Gordies,” he said after a workout on Thursday.

“It’s one of those things in hockey that you just know … I think it was the second of my career.”

For the record, it was his fourth.

Mantha scored on a breakaway and had an assist on Martin Pospisil’s third-period goal, but his fight versus Canucks forward JT Miller was perhaps the most impactful.

Early in the first period, Miller checked Calgary centre Kevin Rooney into the boards. Rooney lay on the ice for several minutes, but was able to skate off with assistance from teammates and medical staff. He did not return and is considered day-to-day by the team.

Mantha didn’t think the hit was bad or dirty, but immediately challenged Miller to a fight. Miller initially refused.

“On the bench, I was telling [Miller] just, ‘Choose who you want [to fight],’” Mantha said.

“I told him I’m probably the [least] tough of the opponents that he could pick from. Yes I might be big, but I don’t think in my career I’ve ever knocked someone out. I’ve never injured someone. I’ll fight, but I don’t think I’m necessarily hurting that guy more than other guys could have.”

Miller’s reason for declining was that he’d only suited up for one preseason game. He did add that if Mantha grabbed him, he wouldn’t have a choice but to drop the gloves. Mantha tried to start a fight during a later shift, but was penalized. Mantha scored on a breakaway as he was coming out of the penalty box.

“After that, he came back to me and offered me the fight,” he said. They eventually scrapped near the end of the opening period.

“Obviously I was going to take [the chance to] step up for a teammate. I think [it shows my new teammates] that I’ll be behind them the rest of the season.”

Mantha said he has respect for how Miller handled himself.

“We talk about my Gordie, but he had one too,” he said.

“He had that tying goal at the end. He’s a good player.”

The Flames appreciate that Mantha was so willing to stick up for a teammate he’s only known for a few weeks.

“Gordie Howe hat trick, stepped up for his teammate, and what a game that he had,” said linemate Jonathan Huberdeau, who had a goal.

Head coach Ryan Huska conceded that Mantha might not have been the first Flame people expected to drop the gloves.

“Anthony answered the bell, and a lot of people probably didn’t expect him to in that situation,” said Huska.

“I think that’s what makes a good team, when they’re there for each other. Whether you’re a new guy or an old guy, it’s important you have that throughout your team.”

Mantha showed what he can add to a Flames group that has questions about offensive production. He showed chemistry with Huberdeau, tallied two points, and was a presence on the ice the whole evening.

It’s a positive sign for a forward and team trying to see if there’s a longer-term fit beyond this season.

“We all know he’s a good player,” Huberdeau said.

“He showed it last night. I love playing with that guy.”