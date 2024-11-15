The Calgary Flames have a new centre–at least temporarily.

Connor Zary will play between Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich when the Flames take on the Nashville Predators on Friday at the Saddledome.

The 23-year-old Zary has been snakebitten in his sophomore campaign, with eight points in 17 games, but has continued to challenge defenders one-on-one, while hitting a few posts along the way. Zary remains one of the team’s most-skilled forwards, and after auditioning Sharangovich and Martin Pospisil down the middle, the Flames now hope he can run with the opportunity.

“We want him to control play, a lot the same as he does as a winger,” said head coach Ryan Huska.

The coach then stressed the added work needed down the middle.

“What comes with it is the added responsibility. A lot of times, you look at your centreman as an extra defenceman on the ice, so he has that extra responsibility. But we don’t want him to get away from what he does well. We want him to continue to handle the puck and control the play.”

Zary’s audition shows how much a revolving door that position has been early this season.

“I don’t think we’ve really found the guy that has really grabbed hold of it yet,” Huska said.

Zary is excited about the opportunity to show he can make the transition.

“You got out there and play your game,” he said.

“It’s obviously a little different [with the] details, but you still prepare your body and your mind the same way and go out there and play your game and be confident.”

Zary had a brief audition down the middle at the end of last season. With the Flames in need of a longer-term solution at the position, he’ll use lessons learned on the wing.

“It’s playing with pace,” he said.

“Supporting the puck, but at the same time playing that game where I can control the puck through the middle and play with speed.”

Calgary is 30th in faceoffs, and Zary knows the value he can provide if he is successful in the dot.

“It’s most likely the biggest part,” he said.

“Anytime you can get in the faceoff dot and win the puck and win the draw, you’re gonna start with the puck. That leads to you not having to worry about the details as much in your own defensive zone…it’s huge to go in there and bear down and try and win every one.”

Despite his excitement, Zary played down the transition.

“There’s been a lot made out of it,” he said with a chuckle.

“I think it’s not too big of a deal. For me, I’m really excited. I’m really excited and thankful for the opportunity to go out and play centre, especially with Huby and Sharky on my wings…that opportunity is something I’ve looked forward to.”

Projected Flames lineup vs Nashville:

Huberdeau-Zary-Sharangovich

Pospisil-Kadri-Kuzmenko

Coleman-Backlund-Coronato

Lomberg-Kirkland-Rooney



Bahl-Andersson

Weegar-Miromanov

Bean-Pachal



Wolf

Vladar