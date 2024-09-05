There were hugs. There were tears. There were laughs. There were stories.

The Calgary Flames held a vigil for Johnny Gaudreau Wednesday night, the former star who captivated fans at the Saddledome for close to a decade. Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed last week by a suspected drunk driver while on a bike ride in Oldmans Township, N.J.

Most Flames players and executives were in attendance and sat on the Saddledome’s west side steps in front of thousands of mourners.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy, franchise legend Lanny McDonald, and current captain Mikael Backlund were among speakers, talking more about Johnny the human being than Johnny the hockey player. They described a young man who was supremely talented, but also supremely laid back.

“He would always say, ‘Come on, Backs, talk to the coach and get us a day off,’” Backlund said, choking back tears while laughing at the memory. “‘Come on, Backs. Have a beer. Come on, Backs. Loosen up. Come on, Backs. It’s just hockey.’ I know I’m not as chill as you, Johnny, but I’m working on it.”

Backlund also spoke about how thankful he is that he made it to former Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane’s wedding this summer, where he had a chance to catch up with Gaudreau.

“I feel like I’d seen him grow up first-hand, from college boy to man,” Backlund said. “Johnny would always have that smile on his face – on and off the ice. I’m going to miss that smile. I’m going to miss Johnny chirping me about everything.”

Conroy, who led the organization’s contingent to sign the former Boston College star after drafting him in 2011, spoke about finally signing Gaudreau in 2014 and the flight to Vancouver for his first NHL game.

Conroy had bought Gaudreau a sub to eat on the trek, but Gaudreau was craving something else.

“He takes two bites of that sub…all of a sudden, he rolls up the sub, puts it under the seat, and I’m thinking, I guess he wasn’t that hungry,” Conroy said. “Out came a big bag of Skittles. For the next 25, 30 minutes, he just pounded those Skittles. I’m thinking, ‘This is the next superstar of the Calgary Flames? I don’t know about that.’”

McDonald emphasized Gaudreau’s impact beyond the Flames and how the 5-foot-9 star inspired other smaller players to play the sport.

“A hero to so many young kids across Calgary,” he said. “They saw themselves in him. His passion. His dedication. He was proof it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.”

Wednesday was emotional for Flames fans. Throughout the hour-long vigil, there were chants of “Johnny Hockey.” Dozens remained at the Saddledome after the ceremony ended, continuing to contribute to the memorial. There are sticks, pucks, jerseys, dozens of bottles of purple Gatorade (Gaudreau’s favourite drink) and, of course, bags of Skittles.

Gaudreau and his family embraced Calgary wholeheartedly. It wasn’t uncommon to see Johnny’s father, Guy, playing shinny hockey at local rinks.

“To see all of you here, this is what makes me proud to be a Calgarian,” said Conroy, of the outpouring of support over the past week. “And this is what made Johnny so proud of this city.”

The community continues to grieve the loss of a former star on the ice, who was also an integral part of the city. Wednesday was the first in a 13-day celebration of Gaudreau’s life. Backlund and several other Flames will attend Gaudreau’s funeral on Monday in New Jersey.

Kieran Corrigan is a long-time Flames fan who was at the memorial Wednesday night. He said the ceremony brought up mixed feelings.

“Sad and happy,” he said, of his grief and seeing the outpouring of support at the Saddledome. “It’s a whirlwind of emotions…I hope Flames fans remember him for being an awesome and spectacular guy and player.”

Gaudreau ended his Flames run ninth in career goals (210), fifth in assists (399), and fifth in points (609), and will go down as one of the most electrifying players in franchise history. Off the ice, Flames staffers remember him as a down-to-earth star who never turned down an autograph or selfie request and always put his hand up to volunteer at community events.

McDonald encouraged fans to remember the Gaudreau brothers as two young men who lived life to the fullest, loved their families, and treated people well.

“Johnny and Matthew are leaving a legacy greater than they could have ever imagined,” McDonald said. “Farther reaching than just hockey. It extended to fans who had just learned about these brothers and their deep dedication to family as loving husbands, fathers, and sons…

“Let our chants echo so loudly, the boys can hear it in the sky.”