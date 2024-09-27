“Nothing matters. Nobody cares.”

That has become the mantra of Calgary Flames goalie Devin Cooley. The undrafted, 27-year-old Los Gatos, Calif., native started using it last season when he made his NHL debut for the San Jose Sharks. He allowed an average of five goals per game in six starts, but earned two wins.

“If you make a mistake, it’s not the end of the world,” he elaborated on his mindset after Thursday’s practice. “You can go out there and be more relaxed and not so afraid to fail…for the first part of my career, I was so afraid to fail. So stressed out before games. Anxious. Just so tense…now it’s like, ‘Who cares? Just keep going.’

“I’m having so much fun. I’m laughing after making saves in the middle of the game. I’m cracking jokes…it’s taken a lot of stress off, and I think it’s helping my game a lot.”

The Flames signed Cooley to a two-year contract this summer. While third-string goalies often get one-year deals, the Flames felt Cooley was worth the investment, despite a rocky start to his NHL career. They identified him last season as a player of interest, according to goalie coach Jason LaBarbera, and want him to compete with rookie Dustin Wolf and veteran backup Dan Vladar for starts this season.

He’s turned heads so far in training camp while showing people he “doesn’t suck that much.”

Cooley has faced the most shots of any goalie in the preseason and has a .917 save percentage. He made his debut against an Edmonton Oilers lineup that featured Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, stopping 44 shots in the 6-3 win.

“You see the size and you see the raw athleticism that he has,” LaBarbera said of his 6-foot-5, 192-pound protege. “Teams haven’t spent a lot of time working with him because he’s always been fourth or fifth on teams’ depth charts, so you get pushed to the side…you see that raw ability and you get excited about it.”

The Flames goaltending trio at training camp looks very different from a season ago, when Jacob Markstrom was the clearcut starter on a club eyeing a postseason berth. Vladar, Wolf, and Cooley have a combined 99 NHL starts and all feel they can play significant minutes this season.

The organization has invested heavily in Wolf, who’s still just 23 despite already having three years of pro experience.

“A lot more comfortable, a lot more confident in my game,” Wolf said of camp so far. “Since last season, my game’s taken a turn for the better and understanding how I need to play.”

While fans want to see him get the bulk of minutes on a team that’s transitioning its roster from veterans to younger players, the Flames brought Cooley in to get NHL starts as well.

“There’s some pretty good competition going on right now,” head coach Ryan Huska said. “He’s not here to be someone that’s going to watch other guys play. He’s coming to make our team.”

Vladar is also trying to prove himself. He spent three seasons as Markstrom’s backup and now wants to show he can be an everyday starter in the league. Vladar missed the final part of last season because of a hip injury that eventually required surgery. He looks calm and composed in net and allowed one goal on 19 shots in his one preseason appearance.

He admitted that he was more nervous for that start than before his first career regular-season appearance and is enjoying the competition.

“We’re having a good competition here,” Vladar said. “It drives you. That’s why you work out the whole summer.”

Vladar and LaBarbera also said that the energy in the goalie room is higher knowing that there really is an open competition to be the Flames’ No. 1 netminder, which hasn’t been the case since the 2019-20 campaign when Cam Talbot and David Rittich were fighting for the job.

“You have more young energy,” LaBarbera said. “When you have young people who are just excited about getting their opportunities, it brings a different environment. Guys that have been around are set in their ways.”

Cooley feels that with his talent and mindset, he’ll push Vladar and Wolf as the franchise continues its rebuild.

“It’s about taking this raw talent and structuring it,” Cooley said.

Cooley achieved his goal of playing games in the NHL, which he said has eased the pressure he’d put on himself. Now, it’s about developing at this level.

“Let’s see how far I can go,” he said. “Let’s see what I’m capable of.”