Jonathan Huberdeau, named first star after he scored a short-handed breakaway goal, had an assist, and was a force at both ends of the rink in the Calgary Flames’ 6-4 matinee win over the Chicago Blackhawks, had a flight to catch after the game.

The Saint-Jerome, Qc. native courageously booked a 6:15 pm MST flight back to Quebec for the holidays, which departed 92 minutes after the game officially ended.

Teammates joked after the game that they weren’t sure if he’d make it to the airport - especially after Calgary allowed three third-period goals and engaged in several post-whistle skirmishes.

“He’s probably already in the car,” Blake Coleman said, laughing.

Calgary dominated the opening 40 minutes before allowing the Blackhawks to creep back into the game, and the surging Huberdeau was a big reason why.

He’s embraced a two-way game, and used his speed and offensive instincts to create the breakaway that concluded with his short-handed goal.

Huberdeau then was hooked on another breakaway and was rewarded with a penalty shot. Since being put on a line with Nazem Kadri (who also scored) and Martin Pospisil, he has 11 points in nine games. Huberdeau’s also a factor in his own end on the penalty kill and late-game situations.

“I’ve seen it all year,” Flames head coach Ryan Huska said of Huberdeau. He is now on pace for 60 points, his highest total since the 2021-22 campaign, when he finished with 115 with the Florida Panthers.

“The way he ended last year, there seemed to be a little bit of swagger back in his game. He’s got that again now ... He feels like he can impact a game again the way he knows that he can.”

Huberdeau is loved in Calgary’s dressing room: He lightens the mood, jokes with teammates, takes rookies under his wing, and faces the media during tough moments.

Coleman spoke about how proud he is that Huberdeau’s starting to show Calgary fans what he’s capable of.

“I didn’t know he had the turbo button like that on the penalty kill,” Coleman said.

“He’s an awesome guy ... We’re all pulling for him and want him to do great things and know he’s capable of it.”

The 31-year-old wasn’t the only force for Calgary.

On a Saddledome afternoon where kids read the starting lineup, took photos, and were involved in the game presentation, the Flames’ youngsters shone.

Matthew Coronato, the team’s 22-year-old first-round pick from 2021, made an impact at both ends of the ice. He scored, had an assist, and was on the ice in a critical moment late with the Flames nursing a one-goal lead. Coronato now has points in four straight games.

“He’s making confident plays, he’s good defensively, he hounds the pucks, good forechecker,” Coronato's linemate Coleman, who also scored on Saturday, said.

“Everybody knows he’s got the release. It’s finally coming together for him. He’s just carrying us old dogs around out there and it’s been a fun time playing with him.”

Connor Zary, 23, also added a goal and an assist. He again was confident in carrying the puck into the offensive zone and challenging defenders one-on-one.

“I’ll take them however I can get them,” he said.

The second-year player reflected on the Flames' troubles in the third period, in which they allowed three unanswered goals, in a humourous light.

“It’s the season of giving, right?” Zary said.

“We’ll give them a couple of goals and let them feel a little better about that game ... Going into the holiday break, I think we just forget about that [third period] and have a good holiday break.”

Zary and 23-year-old Jakob Pelletier played together in the AHL and are now on the same line with the Flames. On Saturday, they showed why Huska put them together alongside veteran Yegor Sharangovich.

“I found all night I was coming through the middle and he was able to give me the puck and vice versa,” Zary said.

“We obviously have [that chemistry] off the ice so we’re just trying to find our games together and be productive and have an impact on the game every night.”

The Flames have defied expectations all season and now go into the holiday break firmly in the hunt for a wild-card spot, a far cry from the lottery territory that was anticipated by many. The club has a clearly-defined identity as a low-scoring, tight-checking group, has gotten good goaltending, and shown a knack for timely goals.

They’ll have a full week between games, a respite they’ve earned. The organization is intent on further proving to the hockey world that their play is no fluke and that they can still be relevant in the spring.

Coleman added that the latest lesson for teammates may be on how they arrange their own travel.

“I think some guys are going to be pushing it for the six o’clock flights,” he said.

“That’s what you get for booking them. They know we go to OT every game at home. It was a risky play”