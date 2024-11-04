For the better part of Sunday’s Battle of Alberta, the retooling Calgary Flames hung in versus an Edmonton Oilers squad with eyes on another Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Calgary battled back from a slow start where they trailed 2-0 eight minutes in. They got timely saves from goalie Dan Vladar and, shift by shift, took over the game at five-on-five. They didn’t allow a high-danger chance in the third period. After Anthony Mantha cut the deficit in half on a second period powerplay, Yegor Sharangovich scored off a seeing-eye shot from the point to tie it 2-2 four minutes into the third period.

All that came undone just five minutes later. Martin Pospisil, who started the season tabbed with centering Jonathan Huberdeau, high-sticked Edmonton blueliner Mathias Ekholm in the offensive zone.

Zach Hyman scored seconds later, and the Oilers wouldn’t look back, winning 4-2. Flames head coach Ryan Huska rarely calls players out directly after games, but was visibly upset at the young forward.

“We’ll do our best to coach it out of him,” Huska said.

“A lot of that’s on the player. That’s twice now [where Pospisil has taken late-game offensive zone penalties]. That’s not okay.”

Pospisil was contrite afterwards, saying he needs to be better in those situations.

“It can’t happen in a tight game,” he said.

“I have to learn from it.”

Pospisil took an ill-timed offensive zone penalty versus Winnipeg and was benched for taking two minors versus Pittsburgh. He plays the game with edge, antagonizes opponents, finishes checks, and has some offensive abilities. Huska and the organization want him to retain those qualities, but cut down on what they call “lazy” penalties like high sticks, hooks, and trips.

“He’s a type of player that’s got to play with an edge, but it’s not a reckless-type style that he has to play,” Huska said. “Because at the end of the day, points are so valuable. It’s so hard to win in this league that if you overstep the boundary a little bit, it can cost the team. I think he understands it and he’s got to really work to be a better player in that regard for us.”

Pospisil said he’s improving.

“Every game I try to be careful,” he said.

“I think I’m getting better and hopefully it won’t happen again.”

Lost in the loss was another excellent showing by Calgary at five-on-five.

They started poorly, but outplayed Edmonton in several categories, including high-danger chances and scoring chances.

“We started skating and I thought there was a little more compete in our game [after the first period],” Huska said.

“We spent more time in the offensive zone instead of being one-and-done.”

While the Flames sit just one game above .500 at 6-5-1, they’ve shown they can hang with the league’s better teams at five-on-five. They limited Edmonton on Sunday, beat a New Jersey squad that boasts Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, and pushed the then-unbeaten Winnipeg Jets to their limit.

Players have spoken about how this year’s squad needs to win by playing boring hockey.

The Flames stuck with that mantra and nearly pulled off another win over Edmonton. As they embark on a three-game road trip through Montreal, Boston, and Buffalo, Sunday can serve as further proof that they can punch above their weight this season, so long as they prevent the self-inflicted wounds and start better.

“We battled back to bring it interesting,” Mantha said.

“It’s part of hockey. You need to play 60 [minutes]. If not, you’re not winning a lot of games.”