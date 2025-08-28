CALGARY – Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard learned something at this week’s Team Canada orientation camp.

The 20-year-old centre found out that Sam Bennett, the reigning Conn Smythe winner with the Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers and a player known for being a pain to play against, isn’t that bad a guy.

“He’s probably the most-hated guy in the league, but a super nice guy,” Bedard said of his temporary roommate in Calgary. “Which is funny. You play against him and he’s trying to kill you, and then you’re buddies.”

San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, the youngest men’s player invited at 19, was also soaking in the atmosphere and learning from veterans like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid as invitees from Canada’s three national hockey teams (men’s, women’s and paralympic) were brought together to begin preparing for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, Italy.

“There’s not many places in the world where you can get these kinds of players together,” Celebrini said. “It’s a pretty cool experience…some of the guys that have a lot of experience in the league have some great stories…you talk about everything.”

The 2024 first-overall pick even earned praise from Crosby, who he played with at the 2025 world championships.

“His all-around game at his age is really impressive,” Crosby said. “He’s committed defensively. He competes hard. He’s got a very mature game for his age.”

Bedard and Celebrini are in tough to make a loaded senior men’s team that just won the 4 Nations Face-Off and already features the likes of McDavid, Crosby, Brayden Point, and Nathan MacKinnon up front. Others like Mitch Marner, Sam Reinhart, and Nick Suzuki are in contention for scoring roles.

But general manager Doug Armstrong and head coach Jon Cooper emphasized Thursday that the two youngsters were invited to Calgary for a reason.

“Some guys [at camp] aren’t going to make [the team],” the Tampa Bay Lightning head coach said. “Those two might. We don’t know who’s not going to be here. The other thing is, we haven’t even factored in if players get hurt during the year.”

Cooper said that it’s as much about Milano-Cortina as it is about future best-on-best competition.

“This is the 2026 Olympics,” Cooper said. “There’s going to be a 2030 Olympics. There’s going to be a 2034 Olympics, and these kids might make it. But if they don’t, they’ve been a part of something that’ll help them moving forward. And I think that’s a great thing that Hockey Canada has done.”

Cooper described the Canadian group as a “Ferrari,” but the message from both the coach and management is clear. This week’s camp wasn’t just about getting them exposure for the future, because they are very much in contention right now.

“They’ve been told that Oct. 7 to Jan. 1 is massive for them like it is for everyone else,” Armstrong said. “There is no age limit, or you don’t have to be a certain age to make this team. If you’re good enough and you can help us compete to win, then you’ll make this team.”

Armstrong said he was impressed by Bedard’s growth since the two crossed paths at the 2024 world championships.

“Just seeing the growth in one year of a boy turning into a man, it’s great to see,” the St. Louis Blues general manager said. “Learning and being around and observing how…all these players act.”

Armstrong emphasized how important it was for Bedard and Celebrini to be taking notes from the veterans.

“For a young player, it has to be. If they’re not learning, then shame on them,” he said.

Armstrong also noted how big an adjustment it is for younger players entering an environment where they’re no longer the best in their respective league.

Bedard was the face of the Western Hockey League during his two seasons with the Regina Pats from 2021 to 2023, while Celebrini was the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s best player when he was with Boston University in the 2023-24 campaign.

Both also looked dominant for Hockey Canada at the international level as juniors. Celebrini had eight points in five games as a 17 year old at the 2024 World Juniors, while Bedard, then 17, tallied 23 points in seven games en route to gold a year earlier.

“They’ve been the alpha males all the way up until they get to the NHL, and then they’re at the bottom of the rung and they’re pulling themselves up every day,” Armstrong said. “I think being at these events helps them greatly.”

Armstrong gave an example from the 4 Nations Face-Off of how the calming voice of a veteran can help out a young player who is struggling.

“[Assistant coach] Pete DeBoer was talking about how Drew Doughty helped [Thomas] Harley get through some tough times as he was getting his feet wet,” he said. “Those are things that we don’t see, and those are things that you have to make sure you’re aware of as you’re picking your team.”