At 16-11-7, the Calgary Flames are firmly in the Western Conference playoff conversation nearing the season’s halfway mark, a better record than many predicted.

The team heads into the holiday break with points in three straight games, including a 6-4 win on Saturday versus Chicago. They have a clearly defined identity and are intent on building off the strong start.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy spoke with TSN’s Salim Valji before the team’s holiday break about his club’s first-half play, potential roster needs, and his New Year’s resolution for 2025.

TSN: I think a lot of people didn’t anticipate the Flames being in a wild-card spot at this point. How happy are you with the progress of this group?

Conroy: I think at the beginning of the year, it might have been a positive, where people were picking us, what people were saying, because it really brought the team together. They're proud guys. It didn't go the way we wanted last year, but we knew there were some unknowns in goaltending, Kevin Bahl, we had some new people coming in. It takes a little time to come together. But the way we started that first game in Vancouver really was a good, good feeling. Then we carried on for a little bit.

There's been ups and downs. We'd like to be better on the road, but lots of positives. I mean, Matt Coronato. I know we sent him down. People were freaked out for a couple days, but he's right back up, and he's doing what we think [he can do].

You see the young guys having progression. I think the line of [Nazem] Kadri, [Jonathan] Huberdeau and [Martin] Pospisil really looks good, especially when they've been put together this time.

So, lots of positives. And I still think there's a lot of growth for us. We don't score a lot of goals. It's hard to win like that night in and out, but the guys are finding a way, and they believe we can play like that. When you get to the playoffs, those are the type of games they are anyways. So, it's good for our young guys to be in these type of games. We want to be competitive night in and out. We might not win every game, but we want to give ourselves a chance to win. That's we've done, and the goaltending has been excellent.

TSN: You mentioned areas of growth. What else do you want to see out of this group?

Conroy: I think special teams continue [to improve]. I think the power play has been going well. I thought lately, the penalty kill’s been much better and I think some of that is with [Jakob] Pelletier on it.

The one thing that probably is my biggest [concern] is faceoffs. I would like us to be a much, much better faceoff team. But again, I think the guys are trying. It's hard, but you want to be 50 per cent or better would be ideal. And some games were in the 30s.

It's hard when you don't start with the puck in the NHL. It takes you 15, 20 seconds to get it back. That's a lot of hard work. So, we'd like to start with the puck some more. It's not for lack of effort. So, I'd like to see improvement there.

Special teams, we want to continue [to improve]. I really like the [Blake] Coleman, [Mikael] Backlund, and [Matt] Coronato line. I think the first line's been going. I actually really liked [Connor] Zary’s line [Thursday] night. Then the fourth line has done a good job.

We're going to have to get scoring from everybody. You don't want to put pressure on one or two guys. You want to have [production from] all four lines, and that's how we're going to have success.

TSN: That lack of a right-handed centreman, how much is that holding this group back?

Conroy: You are looking for it. But talking to teams, it's something that is hard to get and if they have it, they're not giving it up. Especially now, when you look at the standings, there's so many teams that are still in this playoff hunt. They have a good week, they have a good couple weeks, they're right back in it.

Maybe as we get back from the Christmas break, and as we get closer to 4 Nations, I think some teams will fall out, and other teams [will rise], so maybe there's some more opportunities. I see where teams are at. There are some trades here and there, but you don't see many centers moving.

TSN: Is there a prototype for age or skill you’re looking for?

Conroy: With our group, you'd like a younger than 25, someone that could be here for a while, and right shot, and so that's a wish list. Maybe you don't get that exact player. I do think you want the group to grow internally. Rory Kerins has been really good in the American League.

Last year was such a busy year, and all the trades and everything. It's been nice this year. The group's getting along great. They believe in each other, and maybe it's just internal growth for right now is what we need, until something that really makes sense. It might be in the draft. You might draft that player. That's a little bit farther away, and [fans] don't probably love that, but we need to be patient and do it the right way.

TSN: I wanted to ask about MacKenzie Weegar. He’s played with Joel Hanley and Daniil Miromanov this season, who are good players but might not be long-term partners for him. Are you looking to address that second-pairing partner for Weegar?

Conroy: I think with Miro, he does some really good things. And I think there's some things we’d like little bit of improvement on, but if he could do that, I've seen him [play well] in the minors. He's a dominant player and rushes [the puck]. He still needs a little confidence.

It’s still young with Miro, and I think [he needs] a little reset for him right now, and then we'll see how it goes. I do like that pairing a lot. I think there's been some ups and downs, but that's with everybody. When Joel’s come in, he's been excellent for me, so he's given us good games. I don't think it's something where you need, but you're always just talking to teams. If there's a way to improve your team, make you better, you're going to look at it.

TSN: We talk about buyers and sellers in the trade market. How do you characterize the Calgary Flames in that regard?

Conroy: We're just trying to do what's better long-term for the team but I’ve also seen lots of good things with this team. They put us in a position where we're right in that wild-card.

We need to get on a little bit of a hot streak here and win these games instead of just getting one point. We need to find ways to get that second point. I think that'll play itself out over the next couple months. They're working harder. They do make the games close, and they're giving us a chance to win, and the goaltending has been really solid.

You'll see where you are closer to the deadline, when teams think they're out or they think they're fully in, and then they'll probably have some more of those conversations.

TSN: With veterans like Weegar, Blake Coleman, Nazem Kadri, and others, do you get the sense they’re still all in on this roster reset?

Conroy: You’d have to talk to them, but I think they see we can compete with any team, any night. We have to be more consistent night in and night out and we don't have our [margin of] error, it's such a fine line for us, winning and losing games some nights, but we're right in the mix. When we play our game and follow the game plan and chip in goals, we have a chance to beat anybody.

I do feel like they believe, “Hey, we're, we're right in the playoff mix. We want to continue to do this.” That's the goal. Last year, we were maybe out of it a little bit more, and the uncertainty was around. I think these guys are all in, which is nice.

TSN: You just signed Brayden Pachal to an extension and you have players like Kevin Bahl, Connor Zary, Dan Vladar, Andrei Kuzmenko, and others who are pending free agents. What’s next on your list?

Conroy: With Pachal, we were able to get it done early. I think there's also the uncertainty of where the cap is going to be, so everybody is waiting a little bit.

I think behind the scenes, we're just going to keep going about our business and see. A lot of those guys are restricted, so eventually we're going to get something done. It's just when and how much and the term and stuff like that. With the restricted guys, there's not that urgency, maybe, as with the unrestricted guys.

TSN: With Vladar and Kuzmenko, who are pending unrestricted free agents, can you say if there has been dialogue?

Conroy: We’re just watching. You want to see where they're going, where their game's at, and where the team’s at, and if it makes sense moving forward. You're always open. If it makes sense for both sides, then you're definitely going to talk and work through it.

TSN: Lastly, any New Year’s resolutions?

Conroy: Maybe quit swearing so much during the game. I see some of the other people in the box looking at me, always, like, “You look like a maniac up there.” So, maybe calm it down a little bit in the box.