Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy doesn’t feel it will be a distraction if veteran blueliner Rasmus Andersson isn’t traded before training camp.

The 28-year-old Andersson, who was second on the team in time on ice last season, is set to become a free agent after next season. The two sides have reportedly been far apart in talks over an extension, leading to speculation that the heart-and-soul leader will be dealt in the coming days.

But Conroy spoke with Andersson on Thursday and said the two sides would be comfortable if he’s on the roster come September.

“He loves being a Flame,” Conroy said. “If he’s a Flame next year, he’s good with anything. He’s wide open and he’s going to do his best.”

Andersson will be coming to training camp motivated to build off a 2024-25 campaign where he represented Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off and was the country’s captain at the recent world championships.

“He knows it’s a contract year too, so he wants to have a great year,” Conroy said. “He wants to be at the Olympics. All those things are so important to him.”

The Flames have had several key players move on in recent years, including goalie Jacob Markstrom and defencemen Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev during the 2023-24 campaign. The questions about their futures dominated media scrums at different points.

Conroy quickly shot down any notion Thursday that having Andersson with the team to start the season would be a distraction.

“Not at all, not with Ras,” Conroy said. “Because I know how important a season it is for him. I think he’s a great teammate. He’s going to come here. He’s a warrior. He’s going to play as hard as he can. He wants to win. I don’t worry.”

Conroy and Andersson are close, which is why Conroy has been proactive in reaching out to keep the veteran updated.

“I don’t want him to be surprised,” the general manager said. “Whatever happens for the next 20 years, Ras and I are always going to be good.”

Beyond Andersson, the Flames have the 18th and 32nd overall picks at the draft. Conroy hinted at a desired position he’s hoping to replenish.

“You’re always looking to add the best player available,” he said. “If that player would be a centre, that would be great. If we get to [pick] 18 and we have a player that’s 10 on the list and that player is a defenceman, we’re not just going to take a position. We’re going to take the best player.”

Conroy and his colleagues have a different setup than the previous draft structure. Teams are staying in their respective cities instead of flying en masse to Los Angeles. The general managers voted for the change. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman followed through with their request, but Conroy isn't sure this new format will last.

Conroy allowed that he misses some parts of the old format, including socializing with fellow executives in person instead of on the phone or via Zoom.

“To go to a city, to have that buzz,” he said. “But this is something I think all the GMs decided we wanted, to see how it works. I don’t think it’s set in stone. I know Gary’s always liked the draft the other way, but he’s open to doing what the GMs wanted.”



SPARKS OFF THE FIRE

- The GM said that progress continues in negotiations with restricted free agents Kevin Bahl and Connor Zary.

- Conroy said the door is probably closed on forwards Kevin Rooney and Anthony Mantha returning, and that the team recently made a contract offer to backup goalie Dan Vladar.