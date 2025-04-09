Two years after a car accident nearly robbed him of his hockey career, Justin Kirkland is the Calgary Flames’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which goes to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

The nominee is voted on by members of the Calgary chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

“It's amazing, from two years ago, where I was at, to now,” Kirkland said last week. “I always believed in myself, but I didn't know that I'd ever, ever get to this point.”

Not long ago, Kirkland didn’t know if he’d live a normal life again, let alone be an NHL regular.

Then with the Anaheim Ducks organization, he had just gotten called up in Jan. 2023 and was driving on a California freeway to suit up for his eighth NHL game.

He didn’t make it to the rink.

Kirkland got into a serious car accident that left him with head trauma and facial fractures. He was unsure he’d ever get a chance to live out his NHL dream again.

Kirkland spent months in rehab and eventually signed with the Arizona Coyotes the following campaign, playing in two NHL games in 2023-24. Last off-season, Kirkland rejoined the Flames. He had previously spent three seasons with the franchise’s farm team in Stockton, Calif., after signing in 2019. Kirkland was originally drafted in the third round by Nashville in 2014.

He was assigned to the AHL at the start of this season, but was called up after fourth-line centre Kevin Rooney was hurt in the season opener. Kirkland quickly cemented himself as a regular. He scored his first-career goal in the Battle of Alberta on Oct. 13, and soon became a shootout threat. Fans lovingly dubbed him Costco, a nod to the chain’s Kirkland brand.

Unfortunately, Kirkland’s fairytale season ended abruptly. He tore his ACL just weeks after the emotional high of his first goal, ending his season and once again putting his career in limbo. Kirkland’s stat line ended with two goals and eight points in 21 games.

“Having the taste of it, and kind of settling into a nice role here to, all of a sudden, the season’s over, and that's a new reality,” Kirkland said of his season in Calgary.

He allowed that there have been some tough moments on the road to recovery. The key during those lonely days of rehab, Kirkland said, was being frank with his feelings and leaning on a support system that includes Flames teammates and staff, his family, and close friends.

“Being able to be open with my life,” he said. “Yeah, you know what? Today, say it was a s-----y day. Didn't feel like going into the rink. I didn't feel like doing rehab. But again, today, it's my job, so I gotta show up and do it.”

He has also relied on forward Anthony Mantha, who also suffered a season-ending knee injury in early November. The two have rehabbed together at the Saddledome while their teammates fight for a playoff spot.

“[I] poke his brain,” Kirkland said. “He's a fantastic guy that’s really taken me under his wing. We've made these workouts fun. We find a way to have some laughs throughout the day.”

Kirkland said his recovery is on track.

“In terms of where I'm at and kind of where they wanted me to be at, we're right on par,” he said. “So, I'm happy with how it's gone. It's been a long–a very, very long–road. But with where I'm at right now, I'm very excited.”

The season-ending injury did come with some silver linings. It allowed Kirkland experiences he normally wouldn’t have had during the grind of a professional hockey season.

He travelled with his wife, Madison, to Italy for Valentine’s Day. He spent more time with his loved ones. Kirkland even picked up a side hustle, spending a day at a local Costco.

“I got the full, full employee experience for the day,” he said with a grin. ”It was really cool. I did everything from stocking shelves to greeting people to packing groceries, handing out samples. It was a lot of fun.”

Kirkland, who was raised in nearby Camrose, is a free agent at the end of the year. He made it clear he prefers to be in the city he’s made his off-season home.

“Being with the organization in previous years and then coming back here, it just felt right,” he said. “This is where I want to be…hopefully something works out.”