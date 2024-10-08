After playing last season with a rotating cast of centres, including Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Connor Zary, Jonathan Huberdeau will have yet another new pivot to start the 2024-25 campaign.

Martin Pospisil will skate between Huberdeau and free-agent signing Anthony Mantha. Pospisil established himself a season ago, starting in the American Hockey League before a mid-season call-up. He signed a two-year contract extension part way through the campaign.

Pospisil played his rookie season on the wing alongside Kadri and developed a reputation as an agitator who had offensive skill. He ended with 24 points and 109 penalty minutes in 63 games.

The Flames organization feels the 24-year-old Pospisil can excel at centre, which he played for Slovakia during their Olympic qualifying games over the summer. The team is hoping his north-south, power-forward style, can complement Huberdeau, who is still trying to find his offensive game after two disappointing campaigns in Calgary.

“I feel like the third period of the last [preseason] game they played together was the best they’ve played together, so hopefully that’s a sign of them starting to get a bit of chemistry together,” said head coach Ryan Huska after Tuesday’s skate.

Calgary opens its season on Wednesday in Vancouver. Huska said that Pospisil needs to remember what made him such an effective winger while learning how to play centre at this level.

“The challenge with him in the middle is to make sure he plays the same way that made him a good NHL player,” Huska said. “Sometimes, when you’re in the middle of the ice, you have a few more responsibilities. So, we have to find a way to free him up and allow him to use his speed…when we do see that, that’s going to create some room for Jonathan.”

Huberdeau said that Pospisil is a unique player. He's hopeful that the trio can build chemistry and become a dependable offensive line.

“Pospy is one of his own,” Huberdeau said with a grin. “He’s a guy that creates room for his linemates…it’s good for him to get that centreman aspect into his game. I think he’s been working really hard all training camp. I like playing with him.”

Given Pospisil’s tendency to antagonize opponents, Huberdeau joked that he’ll likely be in some more scrums after whistles.

“That’s part of his game,” he said. “He gets out there. He works hard, and obviously when you play physical, that’s what’s going to happen.”

Kadri said Tuesday that he believes the Flames have a “sneaky amount of talent” and can surprise the hockey world. The veteran centre will once again be counted on to mentor and guide rookies, like he did last season with Pospisil and Zary.

He also alluded to the lack of noise around the club this season.

"I think there's a little more certainty in this dressing room, right?” he said.

Kadri was asked about his future in Calgary at the start of training camp and told the media to "pump the brakes." On Thursday, he had a similar tone.

“You guys don't have to bug me about all the trade rumor questions and trade deadline stuff,” he said. “So, it's nice to be left alone in that regard."

Flames projected lineup on Wednesday against Vancouver

Honzek-Kadri-Kuzmenko

Zary-Backlund-Coleman

Huberdeau-Pospisil-Mantha

Lomberg-Rooney-Klapka



Weegar-Miromanov

Bahl-Andersson

Bean-Pachal



Vladar

Wolf