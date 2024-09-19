A bemused Nazem Kadri spent the first day of Calgary Flames training camp telling reporters to hold off on questioning him about his future with the franchise.

The centre is one of several veteran Flames who have been asked this week by reporters about their desire to be on the rebuilding club this season.

“I feel like it’s super early to be asking these kinds of questions, so I’m gonna ask you guys to pump the brakes a little bit,” he said with a half-smile on Thursday. “Let us go play, and we’re going to try to rally around each other and surprise some people.”

Kadri, 33, signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Flames in the summer of 2022, after the club had just dealt Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar. At the time, it looked like the Flames would have a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup.

Instead, they have missed the playoffs in each of the two seasons since, while also dealing veterans like Chris Tanev, Jacob Markstrom, Elias Lindholm, and Noah Hanifin for prospects and draft picks.

Despite the change in direction under general manager Craig Conroy, Kadri said he remains committed to the Flames.

“I love the city,” he said. “I love the organization.”

Kadri’s words echo those of captain Mikael Backlund, Stanley Cup champion Blake Coleman, and blueliner Weegar. All three have term left on their contracts but continue to contribute at a high level and could be attractive to Stanley Cup contenders. All three have also said publicly that they want to see the process through in southern Alberta.

“I don't want to go anywhere,” Weegar said this week. “I know a lot of people talk about leaving or whatnot, but I want to build the reputation back up in this city and make it a championship city again. They've really taken me in here, so I just want to give them back what they've given me.”

Coleman spoke about the rewards of staying put.

“We love it here,” Coleman said on Thursday.

“It’s just the way I was raised…when times get tough, it kind of teaches you what you’re made of.”

Coleman also mentioned the city itself, beyond the hockey.

“It’s a great place to live,” he said. “A great place to raise your family. I’ve never really had anything bad thing to say about the city and the way the organization’s treated me and my family. Nothing would make me happier than to win in Calgary.”

Huberdeau brought up his eight-year deal and wanting to see it through with the club. After notching 115 points in his final season as a Panther he has struggled with the Flames, posting a combined 107 points in two seasons in Calgary.

“I didn’t sign a long-term deal not to be here,” he said Thursday. “I want to be here. I want to be a Calgary Flame.”

Those veterans know that this group will be younger and that their leadership will be that much more crucial if Calgary is going to have a successful season.

Last season, Lindholm was the club’s No. 1 centre. This season, it’ll likely be a rotating cast that includes Backlund, Kadri, and 24-year-old Martin Pospisil. Tanev was the team’s top shutdown blueliner in 2023-24. This season, his role on the second pairing will likely be 24-year-old Kevin Bahl. Markstrom has been replaced in the crease by rookie Dustin Wolf and 27-year-old Dan Vladar.

Those veterans know that their off-ice influence on the younger players will be just as important as what happens on the ice.

“Lead by example,” said Rasmus Andersson, who has played the most games with the Flames of any defenceman on the current roster.

“I’m a pretty vocal guy in the room. Joke around, be serious when it’s time to be serious…you try to make [the rookies] feel as welcome as you can in the group. Chirp them a little bit, keep them on their toes. It’s when you get chirped the most that you’re the most part of the team.”

Kadri said that the key is the vets upholding a high standard right from the start of camp.

“I want to be able to look at myself in the mirror and accomplish something great every single day,” he said. “I’m also learning [and] wanting to become a better person and better player.”