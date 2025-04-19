The heart-and-soul defenceman seemed both exhausted and emboldened to answer questions about his playing career.

Blueliner Rasmus Andersson, who revealed on Saturday that he played through the team’s playoff push with a broken fibula, is eligible to sign a contract extension this summer and can become an unrestricted free agent next July when his six-year, $27.3 million contract expires.

He made it clear both how much he loves the only NHL organization he’s ever known, and how aware he is that hockey is a business where mutual love does not always lead to a long-term marriage.

“I've been here 10 years now, and I’ve loved every second of it,” Andersson told reporters on Saturday. “I grew up in Calgary. I've been here my whole life…so I just gotta sit down with my family and talk it through."

The 28-year-old clearly took notice of fellow right-shooting defenceman Zayne Parekh, the organization’s top prospect nine years his junior, who scored in his NHL debut two nights ago to end the season.

“Connie [Craig Conroy] and those guys have to do the same thing,” Andersson continued, of the decisions facing both sides.

“There's a lot of good, good [conversation] in that room, but there's a lot of good young players in the organization, and there's only certain amount of right-shot defencemen you can have on the team."

General manager Craig Conroy said that he spoke with Andersson on Saturday, but not specifically about his future.

“He’ll think about his situation and his family,” Conroy said.

“He played through a lot here. You’re playing with broken bones and if you saw his feet, black and blue, swollen up. I give him a lot of credit.”

Throughout the season, head coach Ryan Huska praised his group of seven leaders (Andersson among them) for how they’ve built a foundation for the young team.

“Most times you get an injury like he had, with the broken foot, you don’t play,” Huska said.

“I think that goes to show a lot of his character and what he’s all about and how much his teammates mean to him and how important it was for him to try to help get our team into the playoffs. He brings a lot to our team. He’s one of the guys people want to be around. He’s got a goofy personality.”

Fellow defenceman MacKenzie Weegar summed up Andersson’s contributions.

“Leadership, culture,” Weegar said. “I know Ras obviously has big decisions to make, but he’s a great, great teammate and great player. I really enjoy having Ras around…I’d love to have him back here, so I’ll be right in his ear hoping that he stays. He’s a guy you don’t want to give up either.”

Conroy and management have to determine what exactly Andersson is and how much of a raise they value him at.

Is Andersson a top-pairing blueliner who can quarterback a powerplay, kill penalties, consistently post 40-plus points every season, and match up against other team’s stars as he did from 2021 to 2024? Or is Andersson a second-pairing blueliner who had one of the league’s worst plus-minus (-38) this campaign?

“We’ll sit down and talk about it and see where he’s at and where we’re at,” Conroy said.

“And if it makes sense for both sides, then we’ll move forward. I would think something would be done [an extension or trade] this year, but I don’t want to put a timeframe [on it]. He has one more year on his contract too. I don’t want to say absolutely it’s going to be something in the next five months.”

Conroy also has to assess if there will even be room for Andersson given Parekh will be put in every position to succeed next training camp and the team has other prospects knocking on the door.

As Andersson said, there are only so many minutes to go around.

“He’s earned that right [of unrestricted free agency],” Conroy said.

“Everybody has that time where they get to a point in their career where they have to make some decisions moving forward.”

Andersson wears his emotions on his sleeve, be it after a heartbreaking loss, comeback win, or, on Saturday, when talking about his NHL future.

He is acutely aware of his contract situation and fan discourse around his future. Andersson allowed himself to soak in the Saddledome atmosphere during the team’s final home game of the season versus Vegas on Tuesday, knowing it might not ever be the same for him again.

“Especially when we knew we were out [of the playoff chase], you kind of looked around,” he said. “This is all I know, in the NHL, and I love playing at the ‘Dome. People say it's old and whatever, but I love it.

“I’ve loved every second of it…I love putting on that red jersey every time I come in here. That’s never gonna change. That’s why I feel like I want to be as honest as possible with you [media]…I don’t know what’s gonna happen. Honestly. I just don’t.”