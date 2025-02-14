Team Canada appears set to bring in Sam Bennett for their game against Team USA on Saturday.

Bennett, a healthy scratch for Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Sweden, was wearing bottom-six white in practice Friday, while Travis Konecny was wearing a black jersey and skated on defence, indicating he could be exiting the lineup.

Canada appears to be sticking with a top six of Connor McDavid between Mitch Marner and Sam Reinhart, and Sidney Crosby with Nathan MacKinnon and Mark Stone.

Defenceman Cale Makar was not present for the skate due to illness. Losing Makar, could leave Canada shorthanded with Thomas Harley on notice after the injury to Shea Theodore, but expected to await the team in Boston, where the tournament will move to after Saturday's game.

Travis Sanheim will move into the lineup in Theodore's place and spent Friday's skate beside Drew Doughty.

Canada and Team USA will both be looking to take a significant step toward qualifying for the championship game on Saturday after winning their openers.