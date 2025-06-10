SCOREBOARD

Powered by:

FanDuel Sponsored Image

Bennett next team odds: Panthers, Leafs lead the way

Published

Florida Panthers forward, and current Conn Smythe Trophy favourite, Sam Bennett is set to become a free agent on July 1. 

Bennett, after being acquired by Florida in 2020, has spent five years playing for the Panthers, scoring 95 goals with 196 points in 289 games. 

Prior to his time in Florida, Bennett played 402 games with the Calgary Flames, logging 67 goals with 140 points. 

FanDuel has priced a market for which team he will play with next season, with the Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs priced as the only two teams shorter than 5-1 odds. 

Let’s dive into those numbers. 

Florida Panthers -125 

Coming in as the favourite at -125 are the incumbent Panthers. 

Florida projects to have about $19 million in cap space entering the offseason and also has defenceman Aaron Ekblad about to hit free agency. 

During Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was asked about Bennett’s play which included a goal and a few big hits. 

"Horrible attitude," Maurice said. "I think he's got the bubonic plague. Dengue fever. He's got a whole bunch of things. We're not sure if he can be cured."

Clearly joking, it appears the Panthers head coach is going to do (and say) anything it takes in the hopes of getting Bennett back on his squad for many years to come. 

Toronto Maple Leafs +340 

The only other team priced at shorter than 5-1 in this market is the Maple Leafs at +340. 

Toronto has been a rumored destination for Bennett seemingly since the day the Leafs were eliminated by the Panthers in the second round. Turning 29 next week, Bennett hails from nearby Holland Landing, Ont.

With Mitch Marner likely leaving the city and John Tavares’s seven-year, $77 million deal coming off of the books , it seems as though Toronto will have the cap space this summer to make a big splash in the hopes of taking the team to the next level. 

Perhaps Bennett and his 39 goals and 76 points in 104 playoff games in the spark the lineup needs. 

Here is a look at where every other team in the league is priced in his market.

Sam Bennett Next Team

Team Odds
Florida Panthers -125
Toronto Maple Leafs +340
Vegas Golden Knights +750
Boston Bruins +1500
Los Angeles Kings +2100
Ottawa Senators +2200
Colorado Avalanche +2900
New York Rangers +2900
Vancouver Canucks +3000
 New Jersey Devils +3100
Detroit Red Wings +3700
St. Louis Blues  +3700
Anaheim Ducks +4500 
Utah Mammoth +5500
Calgary Flames +6000
San Jose Sharks +6000
Philadelphia Flyers +6000
 Pittsburgh Penguins  +6000
Seattle Kraken  +6000
Montreal Canadiens  +9500
New York Islanders +9500
Carolina Hurricanes  +9500
 Columbus Blue Jackets +9500
Edmonton Oilers +9500
Nashville Predators +9500
Dallas Stars +9500
Minnesota Wild +9500
 Tampa Bay Lightning  +10000
 Washington Capitals +10000
Winnipeg Jets  +10000
Chicago Blackhawks +10000

© 2025 All rights reserved.