Florida Panthers forward, and current Conn Smythe Trophy favourite, Sam Bennett is set to become a free agent on July 1.

Bennett, after being acquired by Florida in 2020, has spent five years playing for the Panthers, scoring 95 goals with 196 points in 289 games.

Prior to his time in Florida, Bennett played 402 games with the Calgary Flames, logging 67 goals with 140 points.

FanDuel has priced a market for which team he will play with next season, with the Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs priced as the only two teams shorter than 5-1 odds.

Let’s dive into those numbers.

Florida Panthers -125

Coming in as the favourite at -125 are the incumbent Panthers.

Florida projects to have about $19 million in cap space entering the offseason and also has defenceman Aaron Ekblad about to hit free agency.

During Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was asked about Bennett’s play which included a goal and a few big hits.

"Horrible attitude," Maurice said. "I think he's got the bubonic plague. Dengue fever. He's got a whole bunch of things. We're not sure if he can be cured."

Clearly joking, it appears the Panthers head coach is going to do (and say) anything it takes in the hopes of getting Bennett back on his squad for many years to come.

Toronto Maple Leafs +340

The only other team priced at shorter than 5-1 in this market is the Maple Leafs at +340.

Toronto has been a rumored destination for Bennett seemingly since the day the Leafs were eliminated by the Panthers in the second round. Turning 29 next week, Bennett hails from nearby Holland Landing, Ont.

With Mitch Marner likely leaving the city and John Tavares’s seven-year, $77 million deal coming off of the books , it seems as though Toronto will have the cap space this summer to make a big splash in the hopes of taking the team to the next level.

Perhaps Bennett and his 39 goals and 76 points in 104 playoff games in the spark the lineup needs.

Here is a look at where every other team in the league is priced in his market.