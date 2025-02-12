Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett and Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Travis Sanheim appear set to serve as healthy scratches for Team Canada in their opening game against Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Canada held an optional skate on Wednesday, with captain Sidney Crosby and star centre Connor McDavid among those taking part.

Bennett and Sanheim were the last skaters on the ice, along with goaltenders Adin Hill, who will back up starter Jordan Binnington, and Sam Montembault, who will not dress.

After missing time with the Pittsburgh Penguins prior to the tournament, Canada's captain Sidney Crosby confirmed he will play against Sweden.

Bennett has 18 goals and 35 points in 55 games this season. He posted seven goals and 14 points in 19 games during the Panthers run to the Stanley Cup last spring.

The 28-year-old winger worked in practice Monday on Canada's fourth line as Travis Konecny missed the session due to illness.

Sanheim, also 28, has six goals and 27 points in 57 games this season with the Flyers. He posted a career-high 10 goals and 44 points in 81 games last season.