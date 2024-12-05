MONTREAL — Sam Montembeault stopped 29 shots and Patrik Laine scored again to lead the Montreal Canadiens past the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Thursday night.

Jake Evans, with a short-handed goal, also scored and Joel Armia added an empty-netter for Montreal (10-13-3), which earned a second win in a row.

Montembeault earned his third shutout this season one day after being named to Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster.

Justus Annunen made 27 saves in his first start for Nashville (7-14-6). The Predators, who entered the game 31st in the 32-team overall standings, lost a sixth straight game (0-3-3).

Evans opened the scoring 7:50 into the game after intercepting a turnover from Jonathan Marchessault, skating down the ice and beating Annunen short-side.

Laine doubled the lead 1:14 into the third with his second goal in as many games as a Canadien. The Finnish sharpshooter ripped a shot over Annunen’s shoulder on a 5-on-3 power play.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montreal limited Nashville’s scoring chances all night without defenceman Kaiden Guhle, who sat out due to illness. Guhle, who ranks third on the team in ice time, was replaced by Justin Barron in the lineup.

Predators: Andrew Brunette’s struggling team went 0-for-5 on the power play and failed to capitalize on a 5-on-3 advantage for 36 seconds in the third. Nashville announced before puck drop that first-line centre Ryan O’Reilly was out week to week with a lower-body injury. O’Reilly was set to skate in his 1,100th game.

Key moment

Nashville was building momentum in the second period after a sluggish first. Gustav Nyquist, however, took a tripping penalty with 39 seconds left in the period and Colton Sissons went to the box for interference with four seconds on the clock, leading to Laine’s goal in the third.

Key stat

2.31 – The Predators entered with the lowest goals-per-game average in the NHL. Nashville, which added big signings Steven Stamkos, Marchessault and Brady Skjei last summer, finished 10th in goals last season (3.24).

Up next

Canadiens: Host the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Predators: Wrap up a four-game road trip Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.