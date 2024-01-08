NEW YORK — Florida Panthers centre Sam Reinhart, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Martin Jones and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Reinhart led the league last week with five goals and added an assist as the Panthers picked up three road victories and extended their winning streak to seven games.

Jones posted a 3-0-0 record with a 0.66 goals-against average, .976 save percentage and one shutout as the Maple Leafs swept a three-game trip to California.

Hellebuyck started and won three of the Jets' four consecutive victories last week, extending his personal point streak to 12 (10-0-2) and helping Winnipeg (26-9-4) climb to first place in the NHL overall standings.

Reinhart scored two game-winning goals to give him a league-leading seven on the season and his 13th power-play goal, which is also tops in the NHL.

He leads the Panthers with 28 goals and 50 points this season and was named an NHL all-star last week for the first time in his career.

Jones picked up the 30th shutout of his career in a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

The 11-year NHL veteran has a 7-3-0 record with a 2.08 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in 11 appearances this season.

Hellebuyck, who was the league's third star for the month of December, was named an all-star for the fourth time last week.

The veteran goaltender has a 20-6-3 record in 29 appearances this season with a 2.27 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.