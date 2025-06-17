Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk both found the net for the Florida Panthers as they lead the Edmonton Oilers 2-0 after the first period of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can lift the Stanley Cup for the second straight season with a victory.

Reinhart opened the scoring for the Panthers at the 4:36 mark of the frame when he stole the puck from Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard at the blueline and broke in to beat goaltender Stuart Skinner.

The goal was unassisted.

Tkachuk doubled the Panthers' advantage at the 19:13 mark when he stepped into the slot and wired the puck home.

Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell picked up the helpers on Tkachuk’s goal.

The first penalties of the game were called as coincidental minors, Evander Kane for slashing and Sam Bennett for roughing at 9:45.

Skinner returned to the Oilers' net for Game 6, replacing Calvin Pickard, who got the start in Game 5 after coming in off the bench in the previous game.

The Oilers made two additional lineup changes heading into Game 6, winger Kasperi Kapanen replaced Viktor Arvidsson and on defence, veteran John Klingberg was inserted for Troy Stecher.

Edmonton is trying to force the Stanley Cup Final to seven games for the second year in a row. Last season they earned three connective wins to force the Panthers the distance after falling into a 3-0 hole.