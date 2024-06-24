Sam Reinhart scored on a counter-attack, and the Florida Panthers exit the second period leading the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The host Panthers lead shots on goal 17-15 after two frames.

The Oilers controlled possession through the midway point of the second frame, with multiple even-strength sequences with an offensive-zone possession exceeding two minutes, but they couldn't figure out Sergei Bobrovsky.

Despite the extensive puck control, Edmonton struggled to muster shots on net.

In a quick turn of events, Reinhart charged a seemingly safe possession on a counter-attack, but the veteran slipped a shot under the glove of Stuart Skinner to give Florida a 2-1 lead at the 4:49 mark.

Edmonton's first chance of the game on the power play started just over three minutes into the second period, when Matthew Tkachuk was whistled for tripping.

The Florida penalty kill held strong, and the score remained 1-1.

Carter Verhaeghe scored the opener in the first period for Florida, and Edmonton answered shortly after with a tally by Mattias Janmark. The team that scored the opening goal has won eight straight Stanley Cup Game 7s, entering action tonight.