Sam Reinhart is sticking around with the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers.

The Panthers signed Reinhart to an eight-year extension on Monday with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reporting the deal to be eight years and $69 million, carrying an average annual value of $8.625 million.

Reinhart, 28, finished second in the NHL with 57 goals to go along with his 94 points in 82 games with the Panthers last season.

He helped lead the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup victory in the franchise’s history, recording nine goals and 15 points, including the Stanley Cup-winning goal.

The 6-foot-2 centre is coming off a three-year, $19.5 million deal he signed with the Panthers in August of 2021.

Reinhart was acquired by the Panthers from the Buffalo Sabres in July of 2021 in exchange for goaltender Devon Levi and a draft pick.

Drafted second overall by the Sabres in 2014, Reinhart has 255 goals and 538 points in 696 career games split between the Sabres and Panthers.

The West Vancouver, B.C., native has represented Canada twice at the World Championship, winning gold in 2016 and silver in 2019.