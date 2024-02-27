Injured San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture has shut down any rumours surrounding his future.

Couture has been limited to just six games this season and his timeline for return after aggravating his lower-body injury remains uncertain. Signed through 2026-27 at a cap hit of $8 million, Couture has a no-trade clause that allows him to be dealt to just three teams.

"Right now, I'm injured," Couture said, per NHL.com. "I just want to play hockey again. That's where my mind is at. If I can get back to playing hockey again, that's a question you can ask me, but I want to be on the Sharks. I love this place.

"This organization means a lot to me, so I couldn't see myself playing for another team. But right now I'm just trying to get back to playing hockey again."

The 34-year-old made his season debut on Jan. 20 and posted one assists in six games before his setback. He initially sustained a hip/groin injury while training in the off-season and has been unable to put it behind him.

"This is frustrating because you thought that you were past it, but as I started to play a little bit more, I was getting more sore," Couture said. "Even on days when I didn't skate and off days, it was getting worse. It's not a good sign. I woke up and I couldn't get out of bed, couldn't move for a bit and I knew what it was this time, but it definitely wasn't much easier."

Couture is coming off a 67-point season in 82 games for the Sharks, netting 27 goals and 40 assists – his most productive season since tallying 70 points in the 2018-19 season

Originally drafted by the Sharks in the 2007 draft with the ninth-overall pick, Couture has skated in 933 games, scored 323 goals and recorded 701 points across 15 seasons with the Sharks.

The Sharks have struggled once again this season, sitting tied for last in the NHL with just 35 points through 56 games. The team is set to miss the playoffs for the fifth straight season.