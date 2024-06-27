The San Jose Sharks have acquired the rights to restricted free agent forward Carl Grundstrom from the Los Angeles Kings for defenceman Kyle Burroughs on Thursday.

It's yet another move for the Sharks, who have been the among the league's busiest teams this month, adding Barclay Goodrow off waivers and trading for Jake Walman and Ty Dellandrea. The Sharks also swapped draft picks with the Buffalo Sabres just before the Grundstrom deal.

Grundstrom, 26, appeared in 50 games for the Kings last season, recording eight goals and 12 points. He appeared in five playoff games before the Kings were eliminated in the first round by the Edmonton Oilers.

The 6-foot winger is coming off a two-year, $2.6 million contract he signed with the Kings in July of 2022.

Drafted 57th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016, Grundstrom has 40 goals and 67 points in 236 games in six seasons with the Kings.

Burroughs, 28, appeared in 73 games with the Sharks last season, registering two goals and eight points with a minus-42 rating.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman is on the second season of a three-year, $3.3 million deal with an annual cap hit of $1.1 million.

Drafted 196th overall by the New York Islanders in 2013, Burroughs has five goals and 19 points in168 career games split between the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, and Sharks.